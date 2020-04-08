Linda Tripp (1949-2020), a genuine informant

Linda Tripp, the Pentagon crewman, who blew the whistle on President Bill Clinton’s illicit relationship with Monica Monica Lewinsky in 1998, which led to the first presidential arrest in more than a century, died on Wednesday in the 1970’s. years.

Tripp spoke frequently with Breitbart News and also wrote occasional pieces for the website; more recently, an op-attack that attacked the idea that the so-called “whistleblower” against President Donald Trump deserved the tag he had won.

In “Some whistleblowers are more equal than others,” he argued:

President Donald Trump’s long-awaited persecution was sparked by an anonymous source – a “whistleblower” whose allegations, if not his identity, suddenly came out on the world stage one day.

Let’s make it clear. The world has not known him. He was supposed to venture into the inner sanctuary of Adam Schiff, and with his help and help from his staff, prepared to bring down this president once and for all. The word “cop” comes to mind.

This person is critical. The question of bias is critical. The logistics of the allegation and the path he took are critical. The president deserves to know the identity of the individual who took steps to puzzle him.

One thing is certain. As a very public whistleblower in the representation of President Bill Clinton 22 years ago, I can unequivocally assert that this anonymous person, yet to be identified, has no resemblance to a bona fide whistleblower. Identifying it as such carries a great detriment to the well-deserved credibility of actual whistleblowers. It deserves contempt, not accoladed, for its inauthenticity.

Whistleblowers have a few things in common, none of which apply to this guy. The complainants have first-hand knowledge, information and information about something so compelling that they are required to act.

Most whistleblowers are alone. It’s a very lonely place. The choice item no longer exists. In making that difficult decision, they put it all online. For all practical purposes, life as it is known, personal and professional, ceases to exist.

…

He was not protected. I was not shielded. I was evicted. Not just by President Clinton and his wife, but also by the mainstream media. A concerted effort began to diminish my credibility. The effort led to what we now call fake news. This led to the removal of President William Jefferson Clinton from the Senate, changing his mind. The abuse of power, the perjury, the subordination of perjury, and the embezzlement of President Bill Clinton simply disappeared. It quickly became a mere matter of a nasty “affair,” between a man and a woman, and finally impeccable.

That is, the lies won. Fake news changed the story. Let’s face it again.

In more than half a dozen other pieces for Breitbart News, Tripp opposed Hillary Clinton’s candidacy for president, slammed the “collusion” in Russia, and condemned President Trump’s arrest. , including the protection of the “whistleblower” media.

In interviews, Tripp also stepped back against Hollywood and the mainstream media in the way he had been portrayed during Clinton’s portrayal. (For example, Saturday Night Live cast John Goodman as Linda Tripp, mocking her appearance.)

In a statement to Breitbart News’s Aaron Klein, Tripp confirmed many of the most damaging allegations of Hillary Clinton’s behavior in the White House, calling her “a fearful, paranoid person with zero concern for the masses.”

According to the New York Post, no cause of death had been identified.

