Linda Tripp, who played a key role in revealing the relationship between President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky that led to Clinton’s impeachment, died, according to a published report.

Tripp befriended Lewinsky when they worked in a Pentagon public affairs office in the late 1990s.

After learning that Lewinsky had a physical relationship with Clinton, Tripp began secretly recording his conversations with the intern.

Tripp handed the records over to independent director Kenneth Starr, who was investigating Clinton in connection with real estate investments.

Starr obtained the approval of the judges who oversaw the investigation to broaden its scope and eventually submitted a report in 1998 stating that Clinton had lied about the Lewinsky affair in a sworn deposition. The report led to Clinton’s impeachment on charges of lying under oath and obstruction of justice. Clinton was acquitted on both counts.

It was only the second impeachment of a President of the United States until the end of last year by Donald Trump. Trump was acquitted in February on charges of abusing power and obstruction of Congress in connection with his efforts to withhold military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into the alleged Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Senator Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., Voted against Trump’s impeachment. He served as one of the House executives in Clinton’s impeachment at the time saying “You must not be convicted of a crime for losing your job in this constitutional republic.”

Tripp, 70, died of pancreatic cancer, the Daily Mail reported.

