Linda Tripp, Key Figure in the Clinton Sex Scandal, Died at the age of 70

Linda Tripp, who revealed the affair between the apprentice at the time, Monica Lewinsky and President Bill Clinton in 1998, died Wednesday at the age of 70 from pancreatic cancer, according to a report in The Daily Mail.

“I know all the press will focus on other things, but he is a special person and an extraordinary grandfather who serves his family,” Tripp’s son-in-law Thomas Foley told The New York Post on Wednesday. “People forget this part.”

After achieving fame after his role in the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, Tripp still did not show himself. In 2018, he appeared on National Rapporteur Day in Washington, D.C. to discuss his actions.

“It’s never about right and wrong, never left and right,” Tripp said. “It’s about exposing perjury and obstructing justice. It’s never about politics.”

Tripp secretly recorded a conversation between Lewinsky and himself discussing Lewinsky’s affair with Clinton. Tripp spoke with Independent Advisor Ken Starr about the existence of the affair, which Clinton had denied under oath.

Tripp also encouraged Lewinsky to wear the blue dress worn during a sexual meeting with Clinton containing Clinton’s DNA.

After Lewinsky was offered immunity, he testified that he had had sexual relations with Clinton, which caused Clinton to change the story.

“I do have an inappropriate relationship with Miss Lewinsky,” Clinton said in a televised address in 1998. “Actually, it was wrong. It was a critical mistake in judgment and personal failure on the part of me where I was, fully and completely. to be responsible. “

Lewinsky’s accusations led to an impeachment process against Clinton. While Clinton was found guilty by the House of Representatives, he was acquitted by the U.S. Senate

Tripp is widely considered to have betrayed Lewinsky, but Lewinsky offered support on Twitter after hearing of Tripp’s illness.

“No matter the past, after hearing Linda Tripp was seriously ill, I hope her recovery,” Lewinsky wrote on Wednesday. “I can’t imagine how difficult this is for his family.”

This is a story that is developing and will be updated.