Linda Tripp, key figure in the dismissal of Clinton, dies at 70

Linda Tripp, whose secretly taped conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the dismissal of President Bill Clinton in 1998, died at the age of 70.

Tripp worked as a public affairs specialist at the Pentagon where she made friends with Ms. Lewinsky, who was previously an intern at the White House.

She taped secret conversations with Mrs. Lewinsky about her case with Mr. Clinton and forwarded them to an independent prosecutor.

The investigation, led by Kenneth Starr, ultimately resulted in the dismissal of Mr. Clinton. He was acquitted by the United States Senate and remained in office.

Her death was confirmed by lawyer Joseph Murtha who said she died on Wednesday.

Tripp’s son-in-law, Thomas Foley, told the New York Post that the unspecified Tripp’s disease was not related to the coronavirus.

Tripp was secretary to the White House council office at the start of Mr. Clinton’s presidency before being transferred to the Pentagon public affairs office and befriending Lewinsky, 24, his youngest. As the two got closer and Lewinsky revealed his past sexual relationship with Clinton, Tripp began secretly recording their private phone conversations in which Lewinsky documented in detail his affair with the president.

Tripp finally turned over hours of the tapes to Mr. Starr, who was investigating the potential wrongdoings of Clinton, the former Arkansas governor, resulting from the failure of the Whitewater real estate business in the Ozarks.

Tripp obtained immunity from the charges of tapping in exchange for the tapes. – Agencies