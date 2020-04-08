Linda Tripp, whose tape taped the Clinton affair, died at 70

WASHINGTON >> Linda Tripp, who has secretly recorded conversations with former White House standards expert Monica Lewinsky to prove in an affair with President Bill Clinton that led to his president’s assassination, has died today. He was 70.

Tripp’s death was confirmed by lawyer Joseph Murtha, but no details were provided. She was treated for breast cancer in 2001.

Tripp was a 48-year-old divorced mother who lived in Columbia, Maryland, when she became a controversial national figure as the Clinton impeachment investigation unfolded in 1998. For some she was a heroine who stood for the rule of law ; for others, he was a for-profit cheater who betrayed a friend while posing as a maternal confidant.

As news broke that Tripp was near death, Lewinsky tweeted: “No matter the past, on hearing that Tripp Linda is seriously ill, I hope for her recovery. I can’t imagine how difficult this is for family it. “

Lewinsky was 22 when he worked as a White House intern in the summer of 1995. That November he and Clinton began their affair, which continued after he was hired for a West Wing job. Returning to the Pentagon in April 1996, Lewinsky met Tripp and became friends.

Tripp has given nearly 20 hours of recorded conversations with Lewinsky to special counsel Ken Starr, who has been investigating a potpourri of allegations against the president since his appointment in 1994. His rapid blockbuster, including an account graphics of the sex scandal, became a bestseller.

Tripp first told the lawyers of Paula Jones about the Clinton-Lewinsky affair in advance of their deposition of the president. Jones sued Clinton in 1994 for sexual harassment while working for the state of Arkansas in 1991 during the Clinton government; His attorneys were looking for evidence in the Clinton affair to support his claim.

Clinton denied during the 1998 deposition of Jones’ lawsuit that he had “sexual relations” with Lewinsky. His denial became central to an article on the allegation charged with perjury. A second article charging the obstruction of justice stemmed from allegations of encouraging false testimony by witnesses and other wrongdoing.

The House impeached Clinton in December 1998. After a five-week trial in the Senate, senators rejected both articles on February 12, 1999.

While defending the recording as necessary to protect himself if his credibility was questioned, Tripp also consulted with a New York literary agent before starting his secret recording. His initial concerns proved that the authority and pundits professed to question his motives and attack his character.

Tripp soon became a recognized member of the wide cast of characters in the drama declared president, so much so that actor John Goodman appeared as Tripp several times on “Saturday Night Live.”

At the time of the Tripp scandal was a career of civil service staff, and since 1994 he has worked for the Pentagon arranging near tours of the United States military base for selected civilians. Prior to spending a year working on the Clinton transition team and was a confidential assistant in the office of the White House board of George H.W. The Bush Administration.

In 1997 Tripp played a role in another Clinton scandal by supporting Kathleen E. Willey, a White House employee who alleged that the president had kissed and founded her in a White House office.

Having been executive assistant to White House deputy counsel Vince Foster, he also testified in Starr’s investigation of Foster’s 1993 suicide.

In January 2001, Tripp lost his Pentagon job and nearly $ 100,000 annual salary when the Bush administration took office.

He then sued the Department of Defense, alleging that a Pentagon official released confidential personal information about him in New Yorker magazine in 1998. As part of a settlement reached in November 2003, he received more than $ 595,000 , a retroactive promotion and retroactive withdrawal of a. highest salary for his last three years of work.