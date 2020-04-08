Lindsay Graham promises to cut U.S. funding to WHO, unless there is a change in leadership

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) Wants to cut U.S. funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations special agency responsible for international public health, unless it changes its leadership.

Graham claims the head of the organization is too dependent on the Chinese government’s assessment of its own COVID-19 outbreak that made WHO not declare the new corona virus a public health emergency as quickly as it should have.

WHO, which received 14.67 percent of its funding from the US in 2018 and 2019, is currently led by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian microbiologist who has served as Director General since 2017.

Graham promised to use his position as chairman of the Senate Allocation subcommittee which oversees foreign operations to stop WHO from receiving U.S. funds.

“I will not support WHO funding under his current leadership,” Graham said during Fox News’s appearance. “They are deceptive, they are slow, and they are Chinese defenders. I don’t think they are a good investment under the current United States leadership, and until they change their behavior and get new leadership, I think it is in America’s best interest to hold back funding because they have failed miserably when it comes to coronavirus. “

The US currently provides WHO $ 122.6 million every year. Trump’s proposed 2021 budget cuts the amount to $ 57.9 million. Graham proposes a full funding cut.

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) spoke to members of the press after the Republican Senate lunch at the Senate Hart Office Building March 19, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong / Getty

His promises echo the same threats made by US President Donald Trump during the White House coronavirus briefing Tuesday.

Trump called WHO “China-centric” and said, “(WHO) can call it a few months before. They will know and they should know and they might not. So we will look very carefully. We will hold the money spent on WHO … We will examine it … and we will see. This is a great thing if it works, but when they call every shot wrong, it is not good. “

When asked what he meant by “China-centric,” Trump replied, “They seem to go down to the Chinese side.” As proof, Trump cites WHO’s praise for China’s efforts to contain the virus and Ghebreyesus’s public disapproval of Trump’s decision to limit travel from China to the US on January 31. stigma, with little public health benefit. “

The WHO also opposes Trump, who repeatedly calls COVID-19 “the Chinese virus,” which says that the language stigmatizes ethnic Chinese people and configures them with the ongoing epidemic.

Senator Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) And Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) Also called on Ghebreyesus to step down for allegedly facilitating the Chinese covering up the coronavirus data.

Newsweek has contacted Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Deputy chairman of the Allocation committee, to ask if he agreed with Graham’s assessment of the WHO leadership. Leahy’s office did not respond at the time of publication.