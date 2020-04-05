Lindsay Lohan Claims Her Pet ‘Gucci’ Lived To Be 27

In certainly wild information, Lindsay Lohan just claimed that her late dog Gucci lived to be a whopping 27 a long time old.

The 33-yr-previous mentioned her beloved pooch in an Instagram are living around the weekend soon after a admirer requested if she had any animals.

“I do not have a puppy. My canine in fact passed absent a number of months ago. She was my little one. I experienced two. I had Chloe and Gucci. I named my puppies after… I experienced my initial pet dog when I acquired my very first pair of Gucci boots and she ate them and I named her Gucci. And she lived until 27 years previous. She was a robust, very little, mini Maltese and yeah, that took place. God bless her. God rest her soul. She’s watching me, my pup angel.”

It appears Lindsay, who was just about 27 herself at the time of Gucci’s loss of life on April 2, 2013, could’ve been a minor confused.

When Lindsay is persuaded Gucci lived to be 27, a tweet from her mum Dina Lohan back again 2013 evidently asserts that the doggy was 15 at the time.

Unfortunate Day Gucci our relatives Doggy passed away ! She was 15 and brought so much love to us ……she will permanently be skipped xo

— Dina Lohan (@dinalohan) April 2, 2013

But to make it even far more confusing, a supply explained to E! Information again in 2013 that the loved ones puppy was a whopping 19-several years-outdated. Truthfully, I don’t blame Lindsay for getting perplexed by this.

Whilst we all would like our pet dogs could dwell to be 27, the prospect of this occurring is incredibly slender. So however, I’m heading to have to contact bullshit on Lindsay’s strange claim.

Maltese pet dogs, like Lindsay’s beloved Gucci, live to be between 12 and 15 decades previous. Some reside to be up to 18-years-aged, but not 27.

Only 7 puppies in recorded historical past have at any time lived to be 27-decades-outdated, according to the Guinness Globe Documents. However, Gucci Lohan is not on the checklist.

Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Lindsay Lohan’s Puppy Gucci #27Club pic.twitter.com/o4jx3k3z3G

— caleb (@calebstark) April 3, 2020

Rest in Peace Gucci Lohan.