January can hurry up and be over now because Lindsay Lohan will release their new album next month.

It’s been a long 15 years since LiLo last blessed us with the masterpiece that was “A Little More Personal” (Raw), but luckily fans don’t have to wait long as their next album will be out in late February.

The 33-year-old Mean Girls star left a sneaky hint in the comment section of a fan’s Instagram account, confirming that we will discontinue LiLo LP3 next month.

The fan account @worldoflindsaylohan shared a review of the star with the heading “We hope that we get LL3 this year.”

Lindsay commented on a simple but effective “late February” that apparently put the fans in a total crisis.

The news comes after the release of their eraser Xanax in September, which is examining Lohan’s experience with social anxiety.

“I’m social afraid, but you’re like Xanax to me. I’m social afraid when you kiss me that I can’t breathe.”

Xanax was Lindsay’s first musical release since Bossy in 2008. Before that, she dropped two certified banger albums in 2005, Speak (2004) and A Little More Personal (RAW). Not to mention that their hit track Rumors contains over 7 million pieces on Spotify. Lindsay is a musical force to be reckoned with.

This is not an exercise.

Lindsay Lohan’s musical comeback is imminent.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, it’s Lindsay Lohan’s world and we only live in it.

We don’t have an album name or exact release date for LiLo LP3, but she signed a record deal with Casablanca Records in June 2019. So it looks like she is taking the return to music seriously.

