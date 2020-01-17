Lindsay Lohan released a new album in February

January 17 (UPI) – Lindsay Lohan says her new album is coming out next month.

The 33-year-old singer and actress said in an Instagram comment on Thursday that she would release her third studio album in late February.

Lohan spoke up after a fan account shared a photo of her appearance. The fan account wrote the title: “Hope we get LL3 @ lindsaylohan this year!”

“End of February!” Lohan replied.

Lohan’s latest album, A little more personal (raw), was released in 2005. In 2019 she released the new single “Xanax”.

Lohan teased new music in June and shared a deleted photo of himself in the studio since then. She then confirmed plans for new music by tweeting an article about the photo again.

“Hard at work,” she wrote.

Lohan most recently appeared in the film as an actress Under the shadows, She played in season 2 of the Netflix series notification of illness in 2018.

During an episode of Lindsay Lohans Beach Club In January 2019, Lohan accused Oprah Winfrey of helping her change her life. Lohan said Winfrey gave her a “different perspective” after her prison term.