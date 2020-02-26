lindsay-police-seeking-for-suspect-car-related-to-january-murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Lindsay murder detectives are asking the public’s help obtaining the suspects included in a taking pictures that killed a 42-year-aged man in January.

Officers uncovered the sufferer, discovered as Albert Lopez, on Mountain Circle Travel at around 8: 20 p.m. on January 25.

He was rushed to a regional healthcare facility wherever he was pronounced lifeless.

Investigators say the suspects have been witnessed fleeing the region in a darkish-colored Assortment Rover activity utility automobile.

Anyone who sees the car, or has any facts on the scenario, is questioned to speak to the Lindsay Law enforcement Office at 559-562-2511 ext. 7151.