Lindsay Schoolcraft breaks up with Cradle Of Filth

Lindsay Schoolcraft is divorced with Cradle Of Filth.

The keyboardist confirmed the news in a statement, calling her time in the band an “incredible experience,” and explaining why she’s leaving.

Schoolcraft says: “It was an honor and a pleasure to get to know you online, personally and from the stage for the past seven years. You have made my life fulfilling in this period.

“I am here to inform you that I have left the band. It was a difficult decision, but I can assure you that this was the best thing to do for my well-being and mental health.

“I did well on my way to recovery and will remain a full-time musician through my other two musical projects.”

She adds: “I really want to thank the band for being part of Cradle Of Filth’s legacy for the time I was present. It was an incredible experience and I am so grateful that we can share it together .

“I also want to send my good wishes to my successor and I ask you all to be just as warm and hospitable to them as you were with me so long ago.

“I hope that some of you will continue to accompany me on my journey as a composer and singer. The magic and the (black) metal do not end here. Thanks again for all the love, support and memories. It will not be forgotten. “

Dani Filth says that Schoolcraft’s decision has been “very difficult for everyone in the band” because they have become a “close-knit family on the road”, but he adds, “Of course we will miss Lindsay very much and we hate to separate because we have traveled a wonderful crazy road together in recent years and share many wonderful memories of those journeys, plus she is just like our little gothic, Canadian, vegan sister.

“So the band and I wish her all the best for everything she has planned for the future and I hope you read this to continue to support her.

“And while this is really the end of an era, it is also the aromatic promise of another. The successor to Lindsay has already been excavated and is contributing to the new record as a demented excavated case.

“The new album starts with recording in just over fourteen days and a release date is scheduled for later in the year.”

In October last year, Cradle Of Filth decided to cancel a handful of shows to concentrate on their next studio album.

Further details about the follow-up to Cryptoriana 2017 – The temptation of decline will be revealed in due course.