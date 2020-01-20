Lindsey Clay: 6 TV myths that need to be exposed

It is a new decade. Or is it? It depends on how you like your decades. Is the old one finished or not until the end of 2020? “Who cares that you’re pedantic, Clay?” You might ask.

Fair enough, but 2020 is definitely a good time to think. And why not think about some of the myriad myths about television and television advertising that are still emerging in industry discourse?

So, here’s a practical guide on what to say when people accidentally vomit nonsense on TV …

Online advertising is better than television

Let’s start with one of the oldest chestnuts (which is not as common as it used to be, but still appears). Suffice it to say that tons of television ads are seen online – television is online advertising. However, if this doesn’t work, it can be helpful to point out that there is no online advertising to compare TV with. Online advertising is a fruit salad for many types of marketing investments – including search engines, emails, and, the juiciest fruit of them all, television.

TV is just about building the brand

Because of its size and emotional connection with viewers, television is certainly excellent at turning products into brands. But television is a marketer’s Swiss Army knife. The brand-forming blades are razor-sharp, but also the magnifying glass, the corkscrew and the tweezers.

Television is becoming more and more sophisticated at the bottom of the funnel and offers enormous short-term effects and innovative data-based solutions (see below). According to an econometric analysis by Gain Theory, Wavemaker and Mediacom, TV delivers an average of 23% of media-driven sales, most of the demand-generating media, in the first two weeks of a campaign. Only online search, TV’s best partner, can do a little more at the same time. Look at the number of brands online on TV to see how much they value both brand and activation qualities.

TV advertising is old fashioned

The television is 100% digital. You can view and advertise it in and around it on any screen in any environment. And this advertising is changing. I can’t imagine many industries that are more dynamic or change more than TV advertising. Since TV is becoming a mass-addressable medium, no other addressable video advertising offer is within reach. TV’s advanced advertising solutions are based on readily available first-party data that can be matched with advertiser customer data. Television can now outperform other online advertising for targeting, but in a high quality, proven and brand safe environment. Extensive contextual tools give advertisers access to perfect programming environments: With AI, for example, DIY enthusiasts can access certain TV episodes in which characters are redecorated.

If you still think television is old fashioned, you may have had too many old acquaintances.

TV advertising is expensive

It’s all about cost versus value. Buying a great car may seem expensive, but you get what you pay for. In fact, TV gives you more than you pay because advertisers only pay for the audience they bought, but most TV shows are shared so they can watch loads of additional viewers for free (and a wide reach creates brands ). The opposite is true for other online advertising. There, advertisers have to pay for every engagement, regardless of whether they are targeted or not.

The truth is that television has had incredible value for years. Take a look at the proofs of effectiveness: they deliver 71% of total advertising revenue (for 54% of spending) with the highest efficiency (£ 4.20 return on profit) and the least risk.

Television sometimes suffers because competitors appear cheaper. But there is often a big gap between perception and reality. Take the corresponding cost of online video and TV advertising: online video only accounts for 4% of the time people spend watching video advertising and 26% of all video advertising spending. 95% of the advertisements are shown on television, 70% of the advertising expenditure. Based on advertising association spending, the average TV advertising cost (linear and BVOD) for 30 seconds is just over £ 6. Online videos that are not broadcast by the broadcaster will be charged up to £ 45.

The potentially unsafe, often small, partially visible world of online videos costs advertisers seven times more than television. And that’s just the cost – the amount – neither the enormous differences in the quality of the ad exposure nor the relative effectiveness are taken into account.

Netflix replaces TV

Netflix is ​​TV and does not (yet) offer advertising or live viewing.

However, no one can doubt the incredible rise of subscription streamers. But nobody should underestimate the resilience and popularity of broadcasters. In the UK, Subscription VOD (SVOD) accounts for a total of around 10% of video views. Broadcast TV makes up two thirds of this.

Even the biggest Netflix fans watch a lot of television – they love television in general. And studies by Ofcom and MTM agree that British broadcasters have a significant competitive advantage over global SVOD services because of their expertise in the British content that the British love.

Netflix might be worth putting a live TV string in the bug as that’s part of what drives TV viewers so much. There are needs that satisfy television / video, but some needs are better served by on-demand, some by live TV. For example, on-demand is great for getting lost in other worlds. Think Game of Thrones. However, on-demand cannot do all the functions of live television, especially not our more important social / community needs. Do you think the big British break up, I’m a celebrity … Get me out of here or do some live sports.

Young people don’t watch TV

Yes, Love Island is terribly unpopular, is it? Hardly any bumps on the front pages.

The fact is that young people no longer watch linear television as much as they used to. But don’t just judge your attitude to television by that. It would be like measuring Serena Williams alone on her incredible backhand or David Attenborough alone on his coverage of penguins. There is a lot more to it than that.

Television accounts for well over half of 16- to 34-year-old video diets, most of which are broadcast television, and most of which is linear television. However, since it is increasingly not linear television, it is now essential to plan television advertising for all television. No advertiser bases their performance solely on street sales. Television should not be treated differently.

Television is only for big brands

They often grow big, but they don’t always start like this: over 1,000 advertisers on TV in 2018 spent less than £ 50,000 (dates for 2019 aren’t yet available, but the story will be the same). And TV accounts for the majority of the advertising-financed sales of smaller companies, about 80% according to Data2Decisions customers.

Small companies are overwhelmed with TV because they create new customers. This must happen as soon as the effects of the online activation plateau have occurred. TV quickly increases sales, dramatically increases the customer base, increases trust and creates fame.

With the advent of advanced television advertising, getting started on television is becoming easier for advertisers of all sizes. From Sky’s AdSmart, which has encouraged more than 1,000 companies to use TV for the first time, to the diverse possibilities of ITV Hub and All4 to financing initiatives such as UKTV Ventures, the increasing flexibility means that TV is available for all types of sizes , You just have to be ready to grow.

Lindsey Clay is the Chief Executive Officer of Thinkbox.