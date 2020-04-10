Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) caused an explosion in China and blamed the entire number of US shipwreck deaths and unemployment on the country’s authoritarian government.

Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity, Graham insulted the Chinese government, claiming that the first, reported attempts to hide the event from its citizens and the outside world were the reason the virus turned into a pandemic that spread to the United States. The Carolina senator also considered a move by Congress to formally claim responsibility for the COVID-19 epidemic in China – and release the president. Donald Trump.

“The first thing I want to do is find the United States Senate in the file where we, not blaming the trump card, blame China,” Graham explained. “The Chinese government is responsible for 16,000 US deaths and 17 million Americans are unemployed. It is the Chinese government and the way they are behaving that has led to this pandemic.”

“This is the third time he has left China,” Graham said, referring to the previous 1957 Asian flu and the 1968 flu cases in Hong Kong that left millions dead worldwide. “I want to make our response to this so overwhelming that China will change its behavior.”

