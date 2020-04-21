Lindsey Graham Fears Georgia’s Reopening Will ‘Too Quick Too Fast’

On Tuesday, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham stated that he was worried about the speed of Georgia’s reopening, noting that he felt “too fast too fast.”

“I support what was announced by the Governor of South Carolina @henrymcmaster yesterday – the small reopening of our country’s economy with a focus on social distance. I am afraid our friends and neighbors in Georgia are too fast,” Graham said in a recent tweet. .

“We respect Georgia’s right to self-determination, but we are all together. What happened in Georgia will have an impact on us in South Carolina,” Graham wrote in another tweet.

– Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) 21 April 2020

Graham’s comments came shortly after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced the country’s plan to reopen the economy at the end of the week. His announcement stated that several designated “non-essential” businesses, including a fitness center, fitness center, bowling alley, barber shop, hair salon and massage therapist, could be opened for business on April 24.

In addition, the announcement noted that on April 27, theaters would be allowed to start selling tickets and restaurants were no longer limited to picking options. Kemp added that this business that was allowed to reopen must continue to follow stringent social long distance steps.

“In the same way that we are carefully closing down businesses and urging operations to end reducing the spread of the virus, today we announce plans to gradually and safely reopen our economic sectors,” Kemp said in a recent press conference .

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) spoke during a press conference at the US Capitol March 25, 2020, in Washington, DC.

Alex Edelman / Getty

South Carolina has also announced plans to reopen the state’s economy, but in a less aggressive way. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced a new executive order that removed restrictions on public access areas such as beaches, docks and docks. Some non-essential retail stores are also permitted to reopen.

Despite changes in South Carolina, McMaster notes that strict social measures will still apply. Law enforcement will still be permitted to break up groups of three or more people and open businesses will be limited to 20 percent of their normal occupancy or limited to five customers per 1,000 square feet, whichever is less.

According to the tracker provided by Johns Hopkins University, there are currently more than 19,000 confirmed corona virus cases in Georgia, and more than 4,400 in South Carolina.

As more countries begin to reopen their economies, a number of health experts and other government officials have made comments similar to Graham’s, reminding them quickly to normalcy, because that could create a revival of the COVID-19 case.

In a recent interview with ABC on Good Morning America, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that returning too soon can “backfire.”

“So what do you do if you jump over the gun and go to a situation where you have a big spike, you will set yourself back,” Fauci said. “So, as painful as following careful guidelines to gradually enter reopening, it will backfire. That’s the problem.”

“Obviously this is something that hurts from an economic point of view and point of view that has nothing to do with the virus, but unless we control the virus, real economic recovery will not occur,” he added.