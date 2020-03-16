Lindsey Graham tests negative for new coronavirus

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tested a negative result for coronavirus novelty, he announced in a statement Sunday evening.

“Dr. Moynihan, the head of the House Physicians’ Office, informed me that my coronavirus test was NEGATIVE,” Graham announced on social media. “I’m really grateful and how everyone will follow best practices to stay negative.”

“I look forward to working with my Senate senators and President Trump again to contain this virus and to stabilize our economy,” he continued thanking people for their prayers and good wishes:

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee decided to quarantine himself after visiting Mar-a-Lago, where he also spent time with the team of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, including his press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, which tested positive for the virus.

Although Graham had “no recollection of direct contact” with Bolsonario or Wajngarten, he, “with great caution and on the advice of his physician,” chose to remain quarantined until the results of his test were known:

Bolsonaro was negative about the virus, as did President Trump.