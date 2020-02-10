Lindsey Graham: The Department of Justice checked Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine information

WASHINGTON – The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, a close ally of President Donald Trump, said Sunday that the Justice Department found a way to verify the information gathered in Ukraine from Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who opposed Democrat Joe Biden and his son had gone ahead.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Said Attorney General William Barr told him during a Sunday conversation that the department “has created a process that Rudy could give information and see if it is verified.”

“Rudy Giuliani is a well-known man,” said Graham. “He is a crime fighter. He is loyal to the President. He is a good lawyer.”

Giuliani is also checked by the federal authorities. This means that the Department of Justice finds it difficult to work with someone it is actively investigating to collect potentially harmful information against one of the president’s political rivals.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec declined to comment when asked about Graham’s testimony.

The New York Attorney General is investigating Giuliani’s business, including whether he has registered as a foreign representative. They were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Giuliani also played a key role in Trump’s impeachment over the President’s negotiations with Ukraine when he made unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against Biden, who is currently running for the Democratic President’s nomination.

Giuliani said on Sunday that he had a document relating to Biden’s son Hunter, along with a memo that was allegedly written by a Democratic Party official and documented communication with a reporter.

The democratically controlled house charged Trump last year for accusing Congress of abuse of power and hindrance, of urging Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. At the same time, it has delayed the delivery of nearly $ 400 million in Congress-approved security support for the Eastern European nation. Hunter Biden was a board member of a Ukrainian gas company, while his father, under President Barack Obama, managed the U.S. government’s Ukrainian portfolio.

Trump was acquitted by the Republican Senate last week.

Graham said everything Giuliani had received from Ukraine should be handed over to the Department of Justice or the Congress Secret Service committees “because it could be Russian propaganda.”

Graham said he also spoke to North Carolina Republican Senator Richard Burr, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Sunday. He said Burr also warned him to be “very careful” with all information coming from Ukraine. Graham said his message to Giuliani was, “Don’t give it to me.”

A Burr spokeswoman did not immediately return an email requesting a comment.

Graham was interviewed on “Face the Nation” by CBS and Giuliani appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures” by Fox News Channel.