Lindsey Morgan joins Jared Padalecki in CW’s “Walker” | Casting, Lindsey Morgan

Lindsey Morgan and Jared Padalecki were officially launched in the CW Walker!

The duo will participate in the next reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, which is expected to air in the 2020-2021 season.

Walker will follow “a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being underground for two years, only to find that there is more difficult work to do at home. reconnect with her children, manage clashes with her family, and find unexpected common ground with her new partner – one of the first women in the history of the Texas Rangers – while becoming increasingly wary of circumstances surrounding the death of his wife ”(via Variety).

Lindsey and Jared have already played in CW shows, with Lindsey native of 100 and Jared with Supernatural.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB