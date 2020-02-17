[lindsey-stirling-returning-to-‘america’s-obtained-talent’-as-guest-performer!]

Lindsey Stirling is having the stage on America’s Obtained Expertise: Champions tonight!

The violinist will be signing up for finalist act Silhouettes for a special effectiveness on tonight’s finale.

“I’m baaaaaack!! And this time I’m likely on @AGT as a performer! Catch me this Monday 2/17 at 8pm ET on @NBC #AGTChampions,” Lindsey wrote on Instagram the week in advance of.

Other distinctive friends on tonight’s finale contain rock band KISS, Kodi Lee, Travis Barker, Shin Lim, Colin Cloud, and Kseniya Simonova.

There are 10 acts competing for the America’s Obtained Expertise: Champions title, and you can locate out all about them proper right here!

Tune in to AGT TONIGHT (February 17) at 8pm ET.