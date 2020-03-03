[lindt-posts-increased-gain,-75%-jump-in-dividend]

Raisins noisettes candies are exhibited for the duration of the yearly information convention of Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli in Kilchberg, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
March 3, 2020
ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland’s Lindt & Spruengli
Once-a-year web revenue amplified 5.1% to 511.nine million Swiss francs ($534.57 million), the corporation explained, proposing to pay out a dividend of 1,750 francs for each registered share for 2019.
The net revenue was just below a 518.1 million franc estimate in a Refinitiv poll, but the dividend was effectively previously mentioned the 1,080 franc estimate.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)