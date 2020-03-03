[lindt-posts-increased-gain,-75%-jump-in-dividend]



Raisins noisettes candies are exhibited for the duration of the yearly information convention of Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli in Kilchberg, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 3, 2020

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland’s Lindt & Spruengli proposed a sweeter payout to shareholders on Tuesday with a proposal to enhance its divided by 75% to mark its 175th anniversary, the chocolate maker explained on Tuesday.

Once-a-year web revenue amplified 5.1% to 511.nine million Swiss francs ($534.57 million), the corporation explained, proposing to pay out a dividend of 1,750 francs for each registered share for 2019.

The net revenue was just below a 518.1 million franc estimate in a Refinitiv poll, but the dividend was effectively previously mentioned the 1,080 franc estimate.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)