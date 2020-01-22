Line and HappyFresh experience mobile grocery stores in Thailand together

The online shopping platform HappyFresh, based in Indonesia, is working with the messaging application Line in Thailand to offer users a mobile shopping experience.

The integration takes place in Line’s spin-off e-commerce app called Line Man, which combines take-away dishes, deliveries from local customers between 7 and 11 years old and a courier service from people with green jackets on scooters.

As soon as an order has been received via Line Man, HappyFresh takes care of the collection of the items in the store by its personal buyers as well as delivery to the customer’s front door.

“This is a strategic partnership between Line and HappyFresh, in which we use the marketing giant Line to expand our user base in Thailand while they can bring a complex, busy industry to the market by adding our solution to their Line Man app integrate, “said Guillem Segarra, managing director of HappyFresh.

“With our partnership, we are able to enable Line to offer its users an established shopping experience practically overnight – an undertaking that otherwise requires years of time and high investments. Line has now built one of the most established user base ecosystems in Thailand and is a marketing powerhouse.

He added: “Our belief in this partnership is that by combining Line Man’s user-based and hyperlocal marketing approach with our passion for the user experience, we can further accelerate food penetration and take a step closer to realizing HappyFresh’s long-term vision – To serve every household in Southeast Asia. “

According to Statista, Line is the third most popular social network in Thailand in the third quarter of 2018 after Facebook and YouTube, with 84% social network penetration.

The Drum previously spoke to David Lim, vice president of marketing at HappyFresh, about why an internal ad model was created.

