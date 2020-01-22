Line-up planned for Juventus against Roma: Bentancur resumes its starting position

Juventus strengthened their lead at the head of Serie A on Sunday and must now turn their attention to progress in Coppa Italia.

They will do so against a familiar enemy in Rome, which they played 10 days earlier. They beat Roma in the match, but it was costly for both clubs as Merih Demiral and Nicolo Zaniolo injured their knees in the match. Since then, Juve have beaten Udinese 4-0 to advance to this match and Parma 2-1 to go 4 points to Inter Milan in the Serie A table.

Roma have also had a good 10 days since their last game against Juve. They also claimed a 2-0 victory over Parma in the last round of Coppa Italia, and added a 3-1 away win against Genoa this weekend. They are still in 4th place in Serie A despite their recent defeat against Juventus.

Juve will be a little more shorthanded than usual for this match. They are still missing Sami Khedira, Giorgio Chiellini and Demiral due to long-term injuries. Mattia De Sciglio is also still unavailable due to an injury. Now Alex Sandro has also suffered a rib injury, leaving Juve with only two backs. However, they will still play their usual formation 4-3-1-2.

GK: Gianluigi Buffon

Juve wasted their chance to see Gianluigi Buffon break the Serie A home appearance record against his former club on Sunday, so I think he will have a fresh start in Coppa Italia on Wednesday. This gives Juve the chance to keep Wojciech Szczesny rested before he probably starts the next games. Buffon played well at Coppa Italia’s game last week and it shouldn’t be a surprise if he adds a second consecutive blank sheet to his legendary resume.