Linebacker Clemson Simmons is gorgeous on Pro Day – Detroit News Detroit Info – News Information News

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – As Clemson’s professional day unfolds, NFL head coaches like the Pittsburgh Steelers ‘Mike Tomlin and Detroit Lions’ Matt Patricia talked to Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

And it never took long, Swinney said, before the Tigers’ all-rounder Isaiah Simmons was introduced to the conversation.

Simmons, the defensive player of the year for the United States and Atlantic Coast Conference, is considered one of the top five when the NFL draft is held next month. It was the main draw that wards from 32 NFL teams were observed at the team’s indoor practice facility on Thursday.

Simmons, the nation’s sixth-leading defensive tackle last year, showed his versatility, strength and speed and why he thinks he will go too early in next month’s draft.

“It’s like getting three first-round picks in one,” Swinney said.

Simmons was the leader of the nation’s sixth-best defense, which came close to winning a second consecutive national title after a 42-25 loss to LSU in the championship game two months ago.

That didn’t diminish Simmons’ dominance in the eyes of the NFL. He lined up at several different points last season, including safety, defensive end and linebacker, and led Clemson with 107 tackles, 16 stops behind the scrimmage line, eight sacks and 10 interceptions.

“It’s just so unique,” Swinney said. “Everybody’s looking for it.”

Simmons, the 229-pound, 6-foot-4-inch junior from Olathe, Kansas, lifted weights and performed transfer puppy training in front of reps from all 32 NFL teams. He chose not to make the 40-yard run, still standing in his stellar 4.39-second time he ran in the NFL Combine a few weeks ago.

Among Clemson’s three possible first-round picks, only catcher Tee Higgins ran 40th after losing due to a blocked problem before the combine.

The 6-4 Higgins, of Oak Hill, Tennessee, had a fast time of 4.54 seconds before excelling in catching drills.

He went into training in the hope that he would prove to be a worthy offspring of Clemson’s NFL receiver lecturer, including Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City’s Sammy Watkins and San Diego’s Mike Williams.

“I feel like I’ve impressed more people than I thought I would,” said Higgins, who had 59 catches with 1,167 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. “I just wanted to perform well and be myself.”

Terrell also stayed on the sidelines for most of the sessions after spending 4.37 seconds in the combine.

Terrell 6-1, 195-pounds, like Higgins, is considered a late first-round prospect.

Simmons, the first Butkus winner in Clemson history, spent roughly 10 minutes talking to Tomlin. Simmons left the field along with a member of the Los Angeles Chargers organization. The Chargers have the sixth overall pick in the draft.

Safety K’Von Wallace, who played alongside Simmons at Clemson for the past four years, has little doubt that Simmons’ skills will be introduced to the NFL today.

“It was literally built in a lab,” Wallace said. “Tall, tall, fast. Everything you want in a football player, he has it.”

Clemson was defeated by NFL scouts and coaches last March when his defensive line led by eventual first-round picks in Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence worked.

Expect the same in 2021 when the Tigers’ ardent offensive force, including the No. 1 overall pick by defenseman Trevor Lawrence and the return of ACC defender of the year running back Travis Etienne could be the main draw. .

Lawrence, the 6-6 passer who is 29-1 in his college career, will be a freshman and can return to school. However, he said he is on his way to graduating from Clemson in December and has been thinking about his future in the NFL.

“It’s always a special day,” Swinney said. “A great day for the show.”

