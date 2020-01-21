LinkedIn Published The Top 15 Jobs Skills Australian Employers Are Looking For

Sometimes we can focus so much on what jobs we want that we forget what these employees really want from a candidate. To make your resume even better, LinkedIn has published the 15 most important skills that Australian employers (especially) are looking for in their potential employees for 2020.

Soft skills

If you don’t know what that is, don’t stress it. This term is used to describe less quantifiable personality traits that are intended to increase employee productivity in a work environment and improve team performance. According to the list, there are five soft skills employers are looking for.

1. Creativity – If you can think outside the box to find new solutions or directions, companies will want you.

2. Teamwork – There is no me in the team. Every company needs more than one person who works well together to be successful.

3. Conviction – No, it’s only annoying when you make it. It is the ability to clearly outline your idea and present it well to get others to your side.

4. Adaptability – The world of work (along with the rest of the world) is changing so quickly that employers need people who can work on it.

5. Time management – People stamp on these “longer” hours, which doesn’t always mean “more productive”. Show that you can get your work done on time.

not like that.

Difficult skills

You guessed it, they’re basically the opposite of soft skills and have more to do with your ability to get the job done. So yes, it evaluates things like your expertise and technical skills.

1. Blockchain – As a result of Bitcoin technology, blockchain technology has prevailed and is recognized for helping businesses.

Second Analytical reasoning – Take the data and use it to reflect trends and changes in business in a way that makes sense to everyone else.

Third Cloud computing – More and more companies are using the cloud to store and create information.

4. Artificial intelligence – Yes, AI doesn’t go anywhere. Please don’t be the person who invents the robot that destroys humanity.

5. Translation – Yes, it is about language, but also about understanding cultural differences in order to avoid unpleasant encounters.

6. Scientific computing – More or less the ability to use computers to solve difficult problems. This applies to jobs such as data science professionals, engineers and software architects.

7. Investor Relations – You need to keep investors happy, from finance to effective control.

8. Customer service systems – The customer is not always right, but if you are good at pretending and improving the experience, you are there.

9. UX design– You basically design public platforms so that companies look good. Nobody trusts a website that looks like your Nan is testing a new hobby.

10. Competitive strategies – If you can find a better way to achieve this than anyone else, your big brain employer will delight.

I just find that I don’t have any of these hard skills – I guess I’d better keep my day job? Or go back to learn again. It’s okay, I’m fine.

Image:

Brooklyn 99