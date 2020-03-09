Linkin Park to rejoice Hybrid Theory’s 20th anniversary

The surviving associates of Linkin Park say they’re setting up on celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album Hybrid Concept during the class of 2020.

The band have known as on enthusiasts to support them mark the milestone by inquiring for every thing from ticket stubs to video clip and shots of the group.

Linkin Park say: “This year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Principle. We have some pretty exclusive items planned in the course of the 12 months and want you to be a element of it.

“We’re hunting for photographs, videos, ticket stubs, merch, flyers, souvenirs and anything at all else you gathered from the early times of the band in the late 90s by means of to the Hybrid Idea period of 2000 – 2002.

“Some fantastic illustrations contain – but are not constrained to – are living concert footage and shots, images of band customers and signed goodies from LPU satisfy and greets.”

The landmark record arrived in October 2000 and highlighted classics together with One particular Step Closer, Crawling and In The Finish, and it’s gone on to offer a lot more than 10 million copies close to the globe.

Fans can add content material via the official Linkin Park web page.

This month’s version of Metal Hammer characteristics a earlier unpublished 2017 interview with late frontman Chester Bennington, wherever the singer paid his personal personal tribute to Soundgarden legend Chris Cornell.

In the meantime, Grey Daze – the band Bennington joined right before getting fame with Linkin Park – not long ago declared the launch of new album Amends.

The file will characteristic newly-recorded audio accompanied by remastered can take of Bennington’s vocals taken from the band’s back again catalogue, and is said to be “the origin story of just one of contemporary rock’s most recognisable voices”.

It’s due for launch on April 10 by way of Loma Vista Recordings.

