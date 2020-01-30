Linn County Auditor prepares for the busy election season with heat maps

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – With the caucus just days away, accountants are already planning a busy upcoming election season.

This year, Linn County is trying a new system to make early voting even more convenient while increasing the number of voters.

Eric Loecher, system administrator for elections in Linn County, said one of the best ways to do this is to involve more people in the early election period.

For this reason, they use heatmaps to find the best places to set up polling stations for satellites.

The cards are based on data from the 2016 and 2018 general election. This allows the office to determine which neighborhoods are “hot spots” and see how most people cast their ballots.

In the last elections, 40% of people voted early by postal vote.

“We are trying to exceed the 50 percent absentee threshold in Linn County. We want to get the votes early so that less pressure is put on the polls. We don’t want our employees to worry about lines or feel rushed . ” on election day, “said Loecher.

The district of Linn expects at least 60,000 voters.

Satellite locations should be open six days a week during the 27-day dialing period.

At the moment, Loecher says Marion is a hot spot and they want to build a location near Lindale Mall.

Keep in mind that Caucus locations are unlikely to be at your usual place of voting as they are operated by parties that are not the auditor’s office.

