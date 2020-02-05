Linn County’s Overflow Protection is getting a new location, opening hours, and training workshops

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – This winter, Linn County is testing a new location and availability in the county overflow protection.

It is now in the old Filmore building, which stood empty in northwest Cedar Rapids.

Filmore building

Over the years, the shelter only opened at 32 degrees or below. This year, however, the location is open every evening throughout the season.

Waypoint Services Director of Housing Services, J’nae Peterson, said it was a great resource.

“We used to measure temperature,” said Peterson. “But I mean, at 33 degrees it is still very cold to sleep outside, especially if you have health conditions and things like that.”

Beds in year-round accommodation often fill up, especially in the winter months. For this reason, 15 agencies in the district of Linn worked together to ensure the service of an overflow protection.

The shelter welcomes men and women while families are redirected to other shelter services.

“We’re serving more this year than in previous years. I think part of it is just that people know it’s there. It’s a safe, low-barrier space for them,” said Peterson.

Willis Dady Homeless Services occupies the shelter overnight and Willis’ shelter manager, Denine Rushing, says the new room is much larger. This allows them to create a separate space for women, larger bathrooms and more opportunities.

“We host some educational groups in the evening that we just started,” said Rushing.

Tomorrow evening, the shelter will host a training workshop to discuss interview skills. It is part of the shelter’s mission to get the 273 people to use the service this year in connection with services.

“About 80 of these people are enrolled in services and are working to identify their own homes and jobs and become self-sufficient,” said Peterson.

“If there weren’t overflow protection, many of them would literally sleep outside,” said Rushing.

The center is in a residential area that Peterson said is not ideal.

During a presentation by Willis Dady and Waypoint as part of the annual review of the city council, Mayor Brad Hart asked the agencies about the requests for delivery by the police and the impact on the neighborhood.

“We serve people with serious medical needs who we call law enforcement or seek medical help to meet those needs,” said Peterson.

Both Peterson and Rushing state that the shelter has good relationships with the police and has taken steps to reduce possible interference.

“They have worked with us so far to make sure everyone is safe, so they come by regularly to do these checks, and I think that in itself did some of the problems or glitches, we have had to deal with to keep disturbing people down, “said Rushing.

The visits to the police are now planned and the officers do not arrive with flashing lights.

Just last week, Waypoint helped keep a count that was sent to HUD along with other agencies. The count measures the number of people sleeping outside on the street.

In the provinces of Linn, Benton and Jones, the agencies found 16 homeless people, including 13 in the Marion, Cedar Rapids region. This number does not take into account the people who are in overflow protection.

Last year, according to Willis Dady, 467 people used the overflow protective beds for a total of 6,563 protective nights in winter 2018-2019.

The shelter is open from 6 p.m. daily from November 15 to March 2020 at 8 a.m.