Lionel Messi meets ex-teammate Eric Abidal after Barcelona sports director accuses players of not working hard

Barcelona’s superstar Lionel Messi was scandalous in an interview given by club sports director Eric Abidal earlier this week.

Abidal, a former Messi team-mate, spoke to the Catalan newspaper Sport on Tuesday, claiming that the Barcelona players hadn’t worked hard enough under the club’s former coach, Ernesto Valverde.

It was a crisis season for Lionel Messi and Barcelona

His comments seemed to indicate that the players were responsible for Valverde’s loss in the past month. The Barca bosses decided to hire Quique Setien as the new head coach.

Abidal said in his interview that “many players under Valverde were not satisfied or worked hard”, while he also spoke of “an internal communication problem” at Camp Nou.

The former French defender added: “The relationship between the coach and the dressing room has always been good, but there are things as ex-players that I could smell.

“I told the club what I think and we made a decision [about Valverde].”

However, Messi was not too friendly with these comments and clearly showed his displeasure on social media.

The Argentine striker shared a picture of the interview on Instagram that highlighted a section: “The sports director said that” many players were not happy and didn’t work much “.

Messi added his own comments and wrote: “The players [are responsible] for what happens on the field and we were the first to recognize when we were not good.

Messi posted the above message on Instagram

“The people in the sports directorate should also take their responsibility and above all take responsibility for the decisions they make.

“Finally, I think that when talking about players, names should be given, because if not, we all get dirty and feed in comments that are made that are not true.”

Barca are currently three points behind LaLiga leader Real Madrid and new head coach Setien will hope to close the gap that has widened in the past few weeks of Valverde’s rule.

He has led five games so far – won four and lost the other – although there are still open questions about the field.

Barcelona has also been criticized for backstage and boardroom failures, and Messi’s response to Abidal’s interview will spark rumors of a new internal rift in Catalonia.

In addition, the former defense attorney may have expressed doubts about his own career at Camp Nou when he spoke about Barcelona’s internal affairs.

On Wednesday morning, it was reported that club president Josep Maria Bartomeu had called a meeting with Abidal to discuss his future after the interview.