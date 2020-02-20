[lionel-messi,-mohamed-salah,-paul-pogba-and-raheem-sterling-star-collectively-in-most-recent-pepsi-max-advert]

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Paul Pogba and Raheem Sterling all function in the most current Pepsi MAX advert.

Pepsi have become renowned for iconic football adverts and enthusiasts will have fond memories of individuals showcasing the likes of David Beckham and Roberto Carlos down the several years.

Pepsi Messi is between the huge names in the advert

This one is no diverse – and the four football stars engage in a considerable portion in the just one-moment extensive trailer known as ‘Play In no way Stops’.

The advert begins with Messi walking to a Pepsi MAX drink and finding a can up although Pogba and Sterling seem on.

The Pepsi MAX consume is then taken by Salah which commences a battle in between the quartet to get their arms on the refreshment.

Pepsi Pogba stays a single of the most marketable footballers in the globe

Liverpool forward Salah is noticed accomplishing a keepy-uppy with two balls, when yet another scene demonstrates Pogba volleying a Champions League ball toward Messi.

The advert finishes with all 4 soccer stars strolling absent with a Pepsi MAX consume as Messi sips a little bit to close the online video.

Director Henry Schofield, who has worked with pop sensations Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa and British rapper Stormzy, praised the footballers’ performances.

Pepsi Sterling defies gravity in the clip

He said: “Each shipped an excellently accentuated version of their off-the-pitch identity to the place, as normally and skilfully as they would on the discipline.

“Pepsi MAX, our imaginative group, and all of our submit-production partners ended up brilliant collaborators to function with. Each and every of them smashed it on every amount, producing the movie the epic piece it is.”

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="true" height="540" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/U9cIRhrPZvs?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" type="text/html" width="960"></noscript>

Salah (18), Barcelona’s Messi (19) and Person City’s Sterling (19) are making the most of effective goalscoring campaigns.

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Pogba’s period has been plagued by an ankle personal injury, which has limited him to just 8 appearances this expression.