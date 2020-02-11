Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold would rather play with Jordan Henderson

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is the difficult question that many soccer fans usually ask.

For Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, it is easy – none of the above.

To a Twitter question, whether he would prefer to play with the Barcelona star or the Juventus goalkeeper, the Liverpool defender replied: “Hendo”.

Jordan Henderson has taken an inspiring leadership role as captain and led the club in an outstanding year 2019 where Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs were won.

And Jürgen Klopp seems to know where Alexander Arnold comes from.

In January, the Liverpool manager spoke about Henderson and called him “excellent”.

“I have to say what Gini [Wijnaldum] and Hendo did. The number of games they played is absolutely incredible. I don’t take that for granted for a second.”

Getty Images

Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s captain and Trent Alexander-Arnold is happy to call a teammate

“If someone who is with us doesn’t see the quality of Jordan Henderson, I can’t help him.

“Is Hendo the perfect soccer player? Do I know someone who is? Is it incredibly important to us? Yes.”

Recognition continued as the midfielder became an inspiring captain and influential teammate.

TalkSPORT Drive moderator Adrian Durham believes he is the Player of the Year.

“It is really time for us to stop collecting goals and assists and to award the“ Player of the Year ”to people who really deserve it.

“And that’s Jordan Henderson,” Darren Bent agreed.

“He was brilliant all season, he’s inspiring as a captain and he gives 100 percent in every game,” he said.

“And as a midfielder, he has quality on the ball! But that inspiration and drive are all you can ask for.”

Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus, who competed against Liverpool at the Club World Cup, could not criticize Henderson and called him “the best midfielder in the world in his position”.