Lionel Messi tells Eric Abidal to give “names, quot; when he criticizes players from Barcelona

Messi comments Abidal: “You must give names because otherwise you would pollute everyone’s name and spread rumors that spread and are not true.”

By Husmukh Kerai

Lionel Messi responded to the comments Abidal made in a Spanish newspaper

Lionel Messi has asked Eric Abidal to “give names” after the Barcelona sports director criticized club players for their work ethic.

Abidal, a former teammate of Messi in Barcelona, ​​suggested that players in the Barcelona dressing room were unhappy and did not work enough with former coach Ernesto Valverde, who has since been replaced by Quique Setien.

“Many players were not happy and did not work much and there was also a problem with internal communication,” he said. Sport.

“The relationship between the coach and the costumes was always good, but there are things that I can feel like a former player. I told the club what I thought and we had to make a decision.”

Messi responded to comments on social networks by telling senior club officials to take responsibility for their own actions and warned them not to infect the entire team with criticism that could be directed at certain people.

“Frankly, I don’t like things like this, but I think everyone should be responsible for their work and take responsibility for their decisions,” Messi said on Instagram. .

Abidal and Messi started the victorious final of the Barcelona Champions League in Wembley in 2011

“Players for what happens in the field, we are also the first to recognize when we are not playing well.”

“Those responsible for sport management must also take their responsibility and, above all, make their own decisions.

“Finally, when you talk about players, I think you should give names because otherwise you will pollute everyone’s name and feed rumors that spread and are not true.”

Abidal and Messi played together in Barcelona between 2007 and 2013, and the French defender returned to the club after his retirement to become sports director in June 2018.

Currently, Barcelona surpasses the Real Madrid leader by three points in La Liga after a 2-1 win over Levante during the weekend.

