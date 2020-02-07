Lionel Messi urged Pep Guardiola to stay in Barcelona

Pep Guardiola has urged Lionel Messi to stay in Barcelona for the rest of his career as it is reported that he could be reunited with his old boss in Manchester City.

The 32-year-old Messi had been linked to a move from the Nou camp this week after speaking publicly to Barca sports director Eric Abidal.

Getty Images

Pep Guardiola doesn’t think Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season

Abidal suggested that some Barcelona players under former boss Ernesto Valverde didn’t work hard enough, which angered the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Guardiola, with whom Messi won three La Liga titles and two Champions League titles, sees no outcome.

Guardiola said of the rumors: “He is a player for Barcelona and will stay there. That is my wish

“I’m not going to talk about players from other clubs. I think he will end his career there. “

Instagram / @ LeoMessi

Messi posted the above message on Instagram in response to Abidal’s comments

Guardiola is unsure how long Raheem Sterling will take after being injured in last weekend’s 0-2 loss at Tottenham.

He said, “It’s a thigh injury. It takes weeks, but I don’t know yet (how long).

“It’s a problem to be without him, but we were without Gundo (Ilkay Gundogan) in the first season and Laporte this season (Aymeric). It is what it is.”

Getty Images

Leroy Sane is training for Manchester City again

Gary Lineker about his love for Lionel Messi

The good news for Guardiola is that Leroy Sane is back in training after a long injury break.

Guardiola said: “He started training with us. He needs to regain speed and confidence.

“It takes time. It takes weeks. “