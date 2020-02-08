Lionel Messi will NOT leave Barcelona in the summer, despite speculation that he has received a free transfer to Manchester United and Man City

Lionel Messi is said to not leave Barcelona in the summer despite speculation about his future.

The 32-year-old superstar has been linked to a move from Nou Camp after speaking publicly to the club’s sports director, Eric Abidal.

AFP or licensor

Lionel Messi was outraged by Eric Abidal’s remarks

Abidal suggested that some Barcelona players under former boss Ernesto Valverde weren’t working hard enough, and Messi has probably made exceptions to the comments.

Messi used the social media to answer: “Those responsible for the sporting orientation should also face up to their responsibility and, above all, make their own decisions.

“When you talk about players, you should give names, otherwise you spoil the names of everyone and nurture rumors that are not true.”

Manchester City and Manchester United were both signed for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Danny Mills suggests that Lionel Messi not be included on the Man City team.

And Messi has a clause in his contract that says he can be transferred for free in the summer.

Sky Sports has now claimed that the Argentina international is not thinking of leaving the LaLiga giants this summer and is determined to at least review his contract.

Messi’s current contract expires in 2021 and is believed to be still open for renewal.

He has been in Barcelona since he was 14 and scored an incredible 622 goals in 712 games.

This is in addition to the 34 trophies he won at Nou Camp, including ten LaLiga titles and the Champions League four times.