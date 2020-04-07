Lionel Richie has warned Katy Perry not to marry Orlando Bloom

I did Lionel Richie to warn Katy Perry not getting married Orlando Bloom last year? Gossip Cop deleted the story when a tabloid filed the claim. Now, 365 days later, it is clear that the tabloid had no idea what he was talking about.

In April 2019, OK! He published a story claiming Richie telling Perry to “take the stops” by marrying Bloom. The department said Richie considered herself a “father figure” to the singer and wanted to offer her advice. “He said to Katy,” Why would you want to bother with a perfectly good relationship? “A source said. The alleged source continued,” Lionel said it took her two divorces to see the light, but she could avoid the same heartbreak by learning only one later. “

The alleged source added Perry appreciated Richie’s advice, but she did not agree with him, detailing, “she takes her advice in the spirit in which it is given, and then ignores it.” The whole narrative was false. Richie was not involved in Perry’s personal life and never told him to delay his marriage.

In February of this year, Perry and Richie appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live with their other American Idol co-host, Luke Bryan, during which Perry joked that Bryan and Richie were not invited to their wedding. Richie was applauded and smiled when Perry spoke of her commitment, clearly showing that he is happy for her. That backs up last year when Gossip Cop he checked with reliable sources own Richie, who confirmed that the story was made.

This was not the first time. got it wrong with Lionel Richie or Katy Perry. In January 2020, Gossip Cop he busted the magazine for falsely claiming that Perry and Bloom were getting married over the holidays. In a typical bait-and-switch tactic often used by tabloids, the backup immediately backed up their claim, saying the couple was planning to get married in Hawaii, most likely Kauai. “They’ve been to the island several times and love to come back,” a source said in the post. The couple didn’t get married during the holidays and there was no announcement about a wedding until months later, when Perry announced that the wedding had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The post was debunked by us in March 2018, when it claimed Richie was trying to separate Sofia Richie and Scott Disick. Rep. Richie allegedly had a plan to “separate” the couple because he was worried about the relationship. A “so-called” insider told the magazine that no one would be “surprised” if Sofia married Disick without her father’s blessing. Even though Richie had a conversation with Disick, he still does Gossip Cop he checked to see if this story was true and it wasn’t from a single source who told us, “Okay! I was just looking for a story.