VANCOUVER—The B.C. Lions have signed no cost-agent vast receiver Dominique Rhymes to a a person-year contract.

Rhymes, 26, joins the Lions next a few CFL seasons with Ottawa, in which he appeared in 36 common time games and helped the Redblacks reach the 2018 Grey Cup closing.

His most successful time came past season, with 65 receptions for a workforce-main 1,056 yards and five touchdowns.

A indigenous of Miami, Rhymes played three seasons at Florida Global and caught 27 passes for 305 yards in 32 games.

He transferred to Murray St. for his senior year and hauled in 12 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown in four online games.