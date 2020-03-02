[lionsgate-acquires-movie-legal-rights-to-are-you-there,-god?-it’s-me,-margaret]

Lionsgate Acquires Film Rights to Are You There, God? It is Me, Margaret

Pursuing a bidding war, Lionsgate has obtained the film legal rights to Judy Blume’s classic novel Are You There, God? It is Me, Margaret, according to Deadline. Kelly Fremon Craig will direct her tailored screenplay and will reunite with Gracie Films’ James L. Brooks who will generate and previously collaborated with Craig on The Edge of Seventeen.

A sixth-grader who moves from the town to the suburbs, Margaret prays to God to enjoy in excess of her and help her by means of her anxieties, such as puberty and its modifications to her entire body and her emotions. Blume’s frank, loving narrative has struck a chord with generations of readers, and the e-book was on Time’s record of the leading 100 operates of fiction considering the fact that 1923. Its legion of fans have also overwhelmed back again many tries to ban it from libraries around the many years.

“I could not be much more honored to bring Margaret to the monitor alongside my two most important heroes, Jim Brooks and Judy Blume, and the fiercely passionate staff at Gracie Films. Lionsgate swept us absent with their resounding passion for this e book and what it has meant to generations, and I am thrilled to lock arms with Erin Westerman, Nathan Kahane, Joe Drake, and the relaxation of their exceptional workforce to provide this movie to lifestyle,” explained Craig.

Lionsgate President of Production Erin Westerman extra: “This title was an anthem when we 1st study it as teens, and it continues to be timeless and appropriate due to the fact almost nothing has captured the coming-of-age encounter with the same authenticity, truth of the matter, and respect. For that motive, Judy Blume is a beacon for females and women. Kelly Fremon Craig is a filmmaker we have adored and chased for decades, and James L Brooks is a hero to us all. Alongside one another, they shipped an adaptation that captures all the scope and possible of the title the themes of identity, loneliness, confidence, and kindness are urgent, ageless and extra necessary nowadays than at any time in advance of. We are honored they listened to our enthusiasm and have picked out Lionsgate as their household. This will be the motion picture party of the 12 months for women of all ages and women. And you know what? Adult men will enjoy it much too!”

Blume granted legal rights and approved Craig and Brooks immediately after the duo visited her in Vital West. Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Amy Brooks, Craig, and Blume will deliver along with Brooks.

