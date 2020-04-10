Lionsgate nabs Fede Alvarez for zombie thriller 16 States

Considering that his directorial debut with the 2013 strike horror reboot-quel, Evil Dead, Fede Alvarez has been a hotly sought-after director and now he has discovered his future undertaking with Lionsgate’s future zombie thriller 16 States, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Relevant: Fede Alvarez to Immediate ‘The Shining in The White House’ Motion picture

The film, created by Focus and Crazy, Stupid, Enjoy‘s John Requa and Glen Ficarra, is a well timed pandemic tale of a mother hoping to arrive at her household in the midst of a zombie outbreak, which reportedly has shades of the Will Smith-led adaptation of the Richard Matheson novel I Am Legend.

Requa and Ficarra have been producing the project due to the fact final 12 months, but with the modern globe gatherings impacting the field as a total, the script bought a timely update and became 1 of the most sought-just after scripts adhering to its debut past weekend with a established of studios bidding on the undertaking and Lionsgate coming out on leading.

Requa, Ficarra and Alvarez are established to develop together with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Enjoyment, Charlie Gogolak by way of his and the composing duo’s Zaftig Films and Shintaro Shimosawa and Rodolfo Sayagues of Poor Hombre. Joe Drake, Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman will direct the film group for Lionsgate, when Aaron Janus and Scott O’Brien will oversee the undertaking for the studio.

Connected: Fede Alvarez to Produce Legendary’s Next Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movie

Drake and Kahane formerly worked with Alvarez on his hit directorial debut and his acclaimed 2nd directorial effort Really do not Breathe, possessing been partners with Sam Raimi at Ghost Property, even though Westerman was also an executive producer on Do not Breathe.

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Pictures)