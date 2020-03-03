Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadulla, K.J. Johnson honored by Atlantic Sunshine

Close K.J. Johnson scored a workforce-higher 16 factors in Lipscomb’s get about Tennessee Tech at Allen Arena. Nashville Tennessean

Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah produced the All-Atlantic Sunlight first group named Tuesday and freshman K.J. Johnson made the all-freshman group.

Asadullah, a six-foot-8, sophomore center, is ranked in the best 3 in the conference in scoring (17.four, next), rebounding (9.6, third) and assists (four., second).

He also is to start with in field ambitions created (212), sixth in full blocks (34) and subject-goal share (51.two), and seventh in total steals (35).

Asadullah is initially A-Solar participant because 2007-08 has have at the very least 450 details, 250 rebounds and 100 assists in a 12 months.

Johnson, a guard from Marshall County, played in 29 standard year video games and built 16 starts.

He is the Bisons’ 2nd-top scorer (12. factors). That is the second-best scoring regular for a freshman in Lipscomb’s NCAA Division I period.

Asadullah and Johnson assisted Lipscomb gain six of its very last seven typical time online games and get paid the No. three seed in the meeting tournament.

A-Sun first group

Caleb Homesley, Liberty, G Sr.

Scottie James, Liberty, F Sr.

Ahsan Asadullah, Lipscomb, C So.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa, North Florida, G Sr.

Garrett Sams, North Florida, G/F Sr.

Second staff

David Bell, Jacksonville, C Sr.

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz, Liberty, G Sr.

Zach Cooks, NJIT, G Jr.

Carter Hendricksen, North Florida, F So.

Rob Perry, Stetson, G Fr.

All-freshmen staff

Rob Perry, Stetson, G

Mahamadou Diawara, Stetson, F/C

K.J. Johnson, Lipscomb, G

Mervin James, North Alabama, F

Mo Arnold, Jacksonville, Guard

Player of the yr: Caleb Homesley, Liberty

Defensive participant of the 12 months: David Bell, Jacksonville

Newcomer of the year: Destin Barnes, Jacksonville

Freshman of the calendar year: Rob Perry, Stetson

Coaches of the Yr: Ritchie McKay, Liberty and Matthew Driscoll, North Florida

Arrive at Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.