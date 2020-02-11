Lisa Dallow wakes up from a coma and learns that her family has died

An Australian mother who survived the New Zealand volcanic eruption woke up from a coma to learn that her daughter and husband were killed in the December disaster.

When Lisa Dallow woke up at Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital, she heard the bitter news that her daughter Zoe, 15, and her nearly three-year-old husband Gavin, 53, had died during the White Island outbreak on December 9.

Her husband’s funeral was held in Adelaide Oval last month in front of 600 mourners. However, the family had moved Zoe’s memorial in the hope that Ms. Dallow could attend.

Gavin Dallow and partner Lisa Hosking. (Supplied) Brian Dallow. (9Nachrichten)

Gavin Dallow’s father Brian told 9News that she is now aware that her husband and daughter have not survived the tragedy and are still extremely fragile – both mentally and physically.

“We have to be careful with everything we tell her because she is very traumatized by what happened and is quite emotional,” he said in front of his home in Adelaide.

Mr. Dallow said Ms. Dallow was still being treated for her burns, including skin grafts, and that she was “not entirely out of the forest”.

Earlier, a family spokeswoman said the 48-year-old had trouble hearing the tragic news.

Lisa Dallow with daughter Zoe. (Supplied)

“It took a while for it to seep in, and then she kept saying that she can’t believe they died.”

Ms. Dallow was seriously injured after suffering life-threatening burns to almost 60 percent of her body. The engineer still needed a high level of care and intensive rehabilitation. It is in a stable but serious condition.

21 people died in the outbreak, including 17 Australians. Another is missing, presumably dead. Another 11 Australians were injured, seven remain in the hospital.

The New Zealand authorities will try to access White Island a few days after the outbreak to recover the bodies of at least six victims who were killed in the disaster. (AP) Lifeboat leaves White Island after the volcano erupted in New Zealand. (AP / AAP)

Ms. Dallow remembered that she had fled from falling rocks and was waiting for help. She then woke up confused in the hospital after flying to Australia.

Zoe, a 9th grade student from St. Aloysius, died near the active volcano in the Bay of Plenty on the North Island.

The lawyer Dallow died on board a helicopter that was used to rescue the injured.

With the support of the Australian federal police, the New Zealand authorities are preparing to inform families about the investigation.