Lisa from BLACKPINK shares her affection for her members and what gives her energy

Lisa from BLACKPINK recently participated in a photo shoot for the cover of the February issue of Elle Korea.

The theme of the photo shoot was “flowers”, with flowers of different kinds and colors accompanying Lisa as decorations and fashion items. Lisa said, “It was the first time in my life that I had seen so many kinds of flowers in one place. It exceeded my expectations. “

In the interview accompanying the photo, Lisa expressed her affection for the other members of BLACKPINK. She said, “When I think about the period before we started, I feel something like,” We had a lot of fun practicing back then! I am the type who always gets nervous before going on stage, but when I see my members, I gain strength. “

She also talked about her role as a “happy virus” in the group and said, “I really like to make pranks and jokes. I work hard to have fun, be happy and enjoy the day wherever I am. “

Lisa is expected to appear as a mentor in the third season of the Chinese “Idol Producer” survival program. She said, “I want to share everything I have learned so far and help people.”

The full interview and photo session with Lisa will be revealed in the February issue.

