[lisa-&-lena-skate-with-sky-brown-for-a-fantastic-bring-about!]

Lisa and Lena are skate boarding for a fantastic bring about!

The 17-yr-aged twin social media stars fulfilled up with Sky Brown for the Laureus Activity for Great Skateboard Check out on Sunday (February 16) at the Nike SB Shelter in Berlin, Germany.

The party served help several charities including Significant 5 eV, which works by using skateboarding and snowboarding to train emotional, social and integrative abilities.

“We had the pleasure to skate with these kinds of awesome individuals yesterday! We‘re happy to support @wearehighfivedotcom @laureus.sport.for.fantastic @laureussport 🤍🤙🏽,” Lisa and Lena wrote on their Instagram.

Also pictured inside: Sky and her brother Ocean attending the Laureus Entire world Sports Awards on Monday (February 17) in Berlin, Germany.