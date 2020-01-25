Lisa Vanderpump spilled on which celebrities eat in their restaurants

Perhaps the latest editing debacle at Vanderpump Rules is the reason why restorer Lisa Vanderpump spills some celebrity juice.

The show must go on

As a refresher … fans noticed how Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix looked different in a scene (longer hair, make-up didn’t match, etc.) and gave reason to believe that the reality show was not so “real” is how it claims to be.

Madix cleared up the rumors by trying to correct the record (retakes called “pickups”), but that doesn’t mean that Vanderpump himself feels that everything has been smoothed out.

Delete names

It could be the reason why she told Us Weekly which celebrities are in her restaurants. Perhaps celebrity support is exactly what gives the show the boost and support to keep fans from becoming doubters of authenticity.

The Tom Tom restaurant is the hot spot that causes a stir, and according to Vanderpump, stars come in regularly, including Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Chrissy Teigen and Miley Cyrus.

The celebrity dish

These A-listeners ensure that Vanderpump’s restaurant is always well attended, and their other restaurants also see famous faces, although Vanderpump refused to say which ones. Maybe they want to eat in peace without the paparazzi chasing them.

Even if the Vanderpump rules may not be 100% “reality”, it is the restaurants of Vanderpump.

If the stars come by, it means success.

