Lisle shoots: Woman shot 3 Illinois State troopers at Humidor cigar lounge before shooting herself

A woman opened fire in a cigar lounge in Lisle, on the Friday in the suburbs, and killed a retired Illinois trooper and wounded two others before killing herself, the authorities said.

The shooting took place at 10:12 am. at The Humidor, 1600 Ogden Ave. in Lisle, and was captured on surveillance video, according to Lisle police.

Several people were watching a big screen TV in a media room when the 51-year-old woman got up, pulled a gun, and a 51-year-old man, a retired state police, in front of her, the police said. She then shot two other men, also state troops, before shooting herself in the head.

The woman died on the spot, police said. The 51-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he was also declared dead.

The other two men, 55 and 48, were also taken to hospitals according to the police. They are expected to recover.

Police said the women and the men knew each other, but the extent of their relationship is still being investigated.

“The Illinois State Police family has a heavy heart this morning. We mourn the loss of a retired trooper and pray for a full recovery of both our active and retired officers. Please keep all our officers and families in your prayers at the dark and painful moment, “said ISP director Brendan F. Kelly.

The incident is still being investigated by the police from Lisle, the DuPage MERIT Major Crimes Task Force and the offices of the coroner and the public prosecutor of the DuPage County.

