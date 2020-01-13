Lisle trial case: police announce update on the murder of 1976 by 16-year-old Pamela Maurer

Loading...

Authorities say DNA was used to solve a cold case from 1976 where a 16-year-old girl was found strangled in the suburbs of Lisle.

The announcement by the Lisle police and prosecutors in DuPage County, scheduled for Monday afternoon, will update the 44-year-old case of Pamela Maurer, who was “kidnapped and tragically killed” on January 13, 1976, Lisle police said in a statement.

“The Lisle PD has never forgotten Pam and has opened the case several times over the years trying to bring her killer to justice,” the department said in a statement. “Due to new DNA claims and an unwavering commitment to resolve this matter, we are pleased to report that we now have an answer!”

At the time, the police reported that the teen left her girlfriend’s house around 9:30 PM that night. in Woodridge. Her parents called the police at midnight and the next morning she was found dead near College Road and Maple Avenue.

Police initially thought Maurer was hit by a collision, but later heard she was strangled – possibly with a rubber hose near her body.

The police were not sure where Maurer was killed and believed that her body was dumped along the road to mask it as a crash.

Reachable by phone on Monday, Lisle police chief Ron Wilke said the department kept details of the case for the announcement scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at the DuPage County Courthouse.