LIST: 3 Tampa Bay beaches rank among top 5 in America

By
Nellie McDonald
-
list:-3-tampa-bay-beaches-rank-among-top-5-in-america

r-siesta-beach-web_bkg_tex__306390

TAMPA (WFLA) — TripAdvisor released their 2020 list of America’s best beaches with three of the top five from the Tampa Bay area.

The white sand, smooth surf, and year-round favorable weather conditions make the Tampa Bay area a destination for travelers.

That’s why TripAdvisor named three Tampa Bay beaches — Siesta Beach (1), St. Pete Beach (2), and Clearwater Beach (5) in their Travelers’ Choice’s ‘Best of the Best’ list for 2020.

Siesta Beach came in as Travelers’ Choice’s 11th best beach worldwide.

For the full ranking, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Body camera video captures arrest of woman accused of making bomb in Tampa Walmart

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay area pediatric cancer patient dances with Diddy on Ellen Show

Thumbnail for the video titled

City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings

Thumbnail for the video titled

the Vipers head coach on the quarterback situation ahead of the fourth game of the season

Thumbnail for the video titled

Girl Scouts scammed out of hundreds of dollars with counterfeit money in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Congress debates US readiness for coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pasco County Superintendent issues video about preventing illness

Thumbnail for the video titled

BBB warns of political robocall scams

Thumbnail for the video titled

Sheriff Grady Judd reflects on late father’s impact on his life, career

Thumbnail for the video titled

Study: If you drive an expensive car you’re probably a jerk

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay Beer Week to advance beer culture across area

Thumbnail for the video titled

the Vipers head coach on the absence of the Vipers quarterback, Quinton Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss