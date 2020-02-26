list:-3-tampa-bay-beaches-ranked-among-top-5-in-america

TAMPA (WFLA) — TripAdvisor released their 2020 list of America’s best beaches with three of the top five from the Tampa Bay area.
The white sand, smooth surf, and year-round favorable weather conditions make the Tampa Bay area a destination for travelers.
That’s why TripAdvisor named three Tampa Bay beaches — Siesta Beach (1), St. Pete Beach (2), and Clearwater Beach (5) in their Travelers’ Choice’s ‘Best of the Best’ list for 2020.
Siesta Beach came in as Travelers’ Choice’s 11th best beach worldwide.
For the full ranking, click here.
