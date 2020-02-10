List of 2020 Oscar winners

Oscar statues are on Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for the 92nd Sunday Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 5, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)
TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Here’s a full list of the 92nd Academy Awards winners:
Actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Animated feature film: Toy Story 4
Animated short film: hair love
Original Screenplay: parasite
Custom script: Jojo Rabbit
Product design: Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Costume Design: Little woman
Documentary: American factory
Documentary Short topic: Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)
Appearance of an actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern – marriage history
Sound Editing: Ford vs. Ferrari
Sound Mix: 1917
Cinematography: Roger Deakins – 1917
Cut: Ford vs. Ferrari
Visual effects: 1917
Make-up and hairstyling: bomb
International feature film: parasite
Original score: joker
Original Song: Elton John – Rocketman
director: Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Appearance of an actor in a leading role: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Appearance of an actress in a leading role: Renée Zellweger
Best film of the year: parasite
