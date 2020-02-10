List of 2020 Oscar winners

Oscar statues are on Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for the 92nd Sunday Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 5, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Here’s a full list of the 92nd Academy Awards winners:

Actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Animated feature film: Toy Story 4

Animated short film: hair love

Original Screenplay: parasite

Custom script: Jojo Rabbit

Product design: Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Costume Design: Little woman

Documentary: American factory

Documentary Short topic: Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)

Appearance of an actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern – marriage history

Sound Editing: Ford vs. Ferrari

Sound Mix: 1917

Cinematography: Roger Deakins – 1917

Cut: Ford vs. Ferrari

Visual effects: 1917

Make-up and hairstyling: bomb

International feature film: parasite

Original score: joker

Original Song: Elton John – Rocketman

director: Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Appearance of an actor in a leading role: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Appearance of an actress in a leading role: Renée Zellweger

Best film of the year: parasite

