List of 2020 Oscar winners

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
0
17
Oscar statues are on Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for the 92nd Sunday Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 5, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Here’s a full list of the 92nd Academy Awards winners:

Actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Animated feature film: Toy Story 4

Animated short film: hair love

Original Screenplay: parasite

Custom script: Jojo Rabbit

Product design: Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Costume Design: Little woman

Documentary: American factory

Documentary Short topic: Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)

Appearance of an actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern – marriage history

Sound Editing: Ford vs. Ferrari

Sound Mix: 1917

Cinematography: Roger Deakins – 1917

Cut: Ford vs. Ferrari

Visual effects: 1917

Make-up and hairstyling: bomb

International feature film: parasite

Original score: joker

Original Song: Elton John – Rocketman

director: Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Appearance of an actor in a leading role: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Appearance of an actress in a leading role: Renée Zellweger

Best film of the year: parasite

