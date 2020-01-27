List of Grammy Award winners 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A list of the winners of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in the best categories:

Record of the year: “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish

Album of the Year: “If We All Fall Asleep, Where Are We Going?” Billie Eilish

Best New Artist: Billie Eilish

Best rap / vocal performance: “Higher”, DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best rap album: “Igor”, Tyler, The Creator

Best comedy album: “Sticks & Stones”, Dave Chappelle

Best country duo / group performance: “Sprachlos”, Dan + Shay

Best pop solo performance: “Truth Hurts”, Lizzo

Best pop vocal album: “If we all fall asleep, where do we go?” Billie Eilish

Best pop duo / group performance: “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

Best traditional pop vocal album: “Look Now” by Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best R&B album: “Ventura”, Anderson .Paak

Best urban contemporary album: “Cuz I Love You”, Lizzo

Best R&B song: “Say So”, PJ Morton with JoJo

Best traditional R&B performance: “Jerome”, Lizzo

Best R&B performance: “Come Home” by Anderson .Paak with Andre 3000

Best Rock Song: “This Land”, Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock performance: “This Land”, Gary Clark, Jr.

Best contemporary blues album: “This Land”, Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock album: “Social Cues”, Cage the Elephant

Best spoken album: “Become”, Michelle Obama

Best American roots performance: “Saint Honesty”, Sara Bareilles

Best alternative music album: “Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend

Producer of the year, not classic: Finneas

Best music film: “Homecoming”, Beyonce

Best country album: “While I’m Livin”, Tanya Tucker

Best country song: “Bring My Flowers Now”, Tanya Tucker

Best country solo performance: “Ride Me Back Home”, Willie Nelson

Best rap song: “A Lot”, 21 Savage with J. Cole

Best rapper performance: “Racks in the Middle” by Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best music theater album: “Hadestown”

Best metal performance: “7empest” tool

Best world music album: “Celia”, Angelique Kidjo

Best Roots Gospel album: “Testimony”, Gloria Gaynor

Best music video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

Best dance / electronic album: “No Geography”, Chemical Brothers

Best dance recording: “I have to keep going”, Chemical Brothers

Best film music soundtrack for visual media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Tschernobyl”

Best contemporary instrumental album: “Mettavolution”, Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best reggae album: “Rapture”, Koffee

Best folk album: “Patty Griffin”, Patty Griffin

Best recording package: “Chris Cornell”, Chris Cornell

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “A Star Is Born”

Best song for visual media: “I will never love again”, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best jazz vocal album: “12 Little Spells”, Esperanza Spalding

Non-classic, best-developed album: “If we all fall asleep, where are we going?” Billie Eilish

Best gospel performance / song: “Love Theory”, Kirk Franklin

Best gospel album: “Long live love”, Kirk Franklin

Best Latin pop album: “#Eldisco”, Alejandro Sanz

Best Opera Recording: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”

