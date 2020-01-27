List of Grammy Award winners 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A list of the winners of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in the best categories:
Record of the year: “Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish
Album of the Year: “If We All Fall Asleep, Where Are We Going?” Billie Eilish
Best New Artist: Billie Eilish
Best rap / vocal performance: “Higher”, DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Best rap album: “Igor”, Tyler, The Creator
Best comedy album: “Sticks & Stones”, Dave Chappelle
Best country duo / group performance: “Sprachlos”, Dan + Shay
Best pop solo performance: “Truth Hurts”, Lizzo
Best pop vocal album: “If we all fall asleep, where do we go?” Billie Eilish
Best pop duo / group performance: “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus
Best traditional pop vocal album: “Look Now” by Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best R&B album: “Ventura”, Anderson .Paak
Best urban contemporary album: “Cuz I Love You”, Lizzo
Best R&B song: “Say So”, PJ Morton with JoJo
Best traditional R&B performance: “Jerome”, Lizzo
Best R&B performance: “Come Home” by Anderson .Paak with Andre 3000
Best Rock Song: “This Land”, Gary Clark, Jr.
Best rock performance: “This Land”, Gary Clark, Jr.
Best contemporary blues album: “This Land”, Gary Clark, Jr.
Best rock album: “Social Cues”, Cage the Elephant
Best spoken album: “Become”, Michelle Obama
Best American roots performance: “Saint Honesty”, Sara Bareilles
Best alternative music album: “Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend
Producer of the year, not classic: Finneas
Best music film: “Homecoming”, Beyonce
Best country album: “While I’m Livin”, Tanya Tucker
Best country song: “Bring My Flowers Now”, Tanya Tucker
Best country solo performance: “Ride Me Back Home”, Willie Nelson
Best rap song: “A Lot”, 21 Savage with J. Cole
Best rapper performance: “Racks in the Middle” by Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best music theater album: “Hadestown”
Best metal performance: “7empest” tool
Best world music album: “Celia”, Angelique Kidjo
Best Roots Gospel album: “Testimony”, Gloria Gaynor
Best music video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus
Best dance / electronic album: “No Geography”, Chemical Brothers
Best dance recording: “I have to keep going”, Chemical Brothers
Best film music soundtrack for visual media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Tschernobyl”
Best contemporary instrumental album: “Mettavolution”, Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best reggae album: “Rapture”, Koffee
Best folk album: “Patty Griffin”, Patty Griffin
Best recording package: “Chris Cornell”, Chris Cornell
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “A Star Is Born”
Best song for visual media: “I will never love again”, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best jazz vocal album: “12 Little Spells”, Esperanza Spalding
Non-classic, best-developed album: “If we all fall asleep, where are we going?” Billie Eilish
Best gospel performance / song: “Love Theory”, Kirk Franklin
Best gospel album: “Long live love”, Kirk Franklin
Best Latin pop album: “#Eldisco”, Alejandro Sanz
Best Opera Recording: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”
LAST STORIES: