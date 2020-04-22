List of summer events canceled due to coronavirus

The government announced Tuesday that it will extend the ban on authorized mass gatherings of more than 5,000 people until the end of August.

Mass gatherings that have so far been confirmed as canceled include:

Festival of life – the organizers have declared that they will have “more information” in the coming days and that ticket holders will be contacted directly by ticket providers.

Body & Soul Festival – the organizers said that the ticket office would contact all those who purchased a ticket regarding the refund process.

Dublin Horse Show – The RDS announced the cancellation of the event, scheduled for July 15 to 19, Monday.

Longitude Festival – Ticket refunds will be available from the original point of sale, its organizers said.

All Together Now Festival – the organizers have declared that the tickets for this year will be fully valid for the festival in 2021 and that Ticketmaster will be in contact with the ticket holders in the next seven days.

Galway Racing festival in July will be held behind closed doors if possible, said Horse Racing Ireland general manager Brian Kavanagh.

Westlife have postponed their concerts at Pairc Uí Chaoimh in August until 2021. The group has declared that tickets already purchased will be valid for next year’s dates.

A spokesperson for the Tralee Rose said it is “unlikely” that the event can take place this year.

In a standard year, the competition would attract up to 100,000 people to the city of Kerry for the week of the event. During the five days of the competition, up to 5,000 people would attend the Dome each evening with 15,000 to 20,000 gatherings for the parades.

The final decision on whether the National Plowing Championships can be held in September will be made in late May or early June, said organization deputy director general Annamarie McHugh.

Last year, 300,000 people attended the event at Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow, where it will be held again this year from September 15 to 17.

MCD Productions said it was reprogramming the programs affected by the government announcement. He said it will not be possible to reschedule all of the events involved and “a small number will be canceled with full refunds available”.