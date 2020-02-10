List of winners of the Oscars 2020: see which films, the nominees go home with the Oscar Oscar

LOS ANGELES – Oscar Sunday has arrived!

After months of speculation and a wave of awards, the 92nd Academy Awards nominations were announced last month.

Nine films marked the best nominations for images and “Joker” led the pack with 11 nominations, including that of Joaquin Phoenix for the best actor. “The Irishman”, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “1917” each received 10 nominations.

The biggest party in Hollywood takes place without a host for the second year in a row, and focuses on big numbers, comedy and the power of the stars.

The winners will be updated on this page as the Academy Awards are broadcast. Don’t miss the Oscars live on Sunday February 9 on ABC. Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. ET | 3h30 CT | 1h30 PT on this ABC station.

Here is the full list of nominations and winners:

Best picture

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best achievement

Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips for “Joker”

Sam Mendes for “1917”

Quentin Tarantino for “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite”

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas in “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver in “The History of Marriage”

Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce in “The Two Popes”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo in “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson in “The History of Marriage”

Saoirse Ronan in “Little Women”

Charlize Theron in “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger in “Judy”

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Laura Dern in “Marriage Story”

Kathy Bates in “Richard Jewell”

Scarlett Johansson in “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh in “Little Women”

Margot Robbie in “Bombshell”

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Brad Pitt in “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Tom Hanks in “A beautiful day in the neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins in “The Two Popes”

Joe Pesci in “The Irishman”

Al Pacino in “The Irishman”

Original Score

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

RELATED | Oscar nomination 2020 surprises: No Beyoncé, J. Lo, Frozen 2

Original song

“I can’t let you throw yourself” from “Toy Story 4”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

“I’m with you” from “Breakthrough”

“In the unknown” from “Frozen II”

“Standing” by “Harriet”

Adapted scenario

WINNER: “Jojo Rabbit”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“The two popes”

Original script

WINNER: “Parasite”

“Knives out”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Animated short film

WINNER: “Hair Love”

“Dcera (girl)”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Live short film

WINNER: “The neighbors window”

“Fraternity”

“Nefta Football Club”

“Saria”

“A sister”

Documentary

WINNER: “American Factory”

“The cave”

“At the edge of democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Short documentary subject

“Without”

“Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you are a girl)”

“Life is beyond me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Cha-Cha”

International feature film

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

North Macedonia, “Honeyland”

France, “Les Misérables”

Spain, “Pain and glory”

South Korea, “Parasite”

Animated feature film

WINNER: “Toy Story 4”

“How to train your dragon: the hidden world”

“I lost my body”

“Klaus”

“Missing link”

RELATED | Hollywood reacts to Oscar nomination announcements

Costume design

WINNER: “Little women”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Make-up and hairstyle

“Bomb”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of evil”

“1917”

Sound editing

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Sound mixing

“Ad Astra”

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Film montage

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

Production design

WINNER: “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Parasite”

Visual effects

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

RELATED | 2020 Oscar nominations break records, 62 women nominated

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.