Listen: MONSTA X teases its collaboration with Pitbull for the next English album “All About Luv”

MONSTA X is about to collaborate with Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull!

On February 8, MONSTA X shared a teaser for “Beside U”, one of the songs from the group’s first English-language album “All About Luv”.

Almost a week. #AllAboutLuv who is ready?

#MONSTA_X #MONSTAX # 몬스타 엑스 pic.twitter.com/WuFa6qBmIO

– 몬스타 엑스 _MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) February 7, 2020

The clip begins, not with the voice of one of the members of MONSTA X, but Pitbull saying: “From Miami to South Korea, MONSTA X and M. Worldwide”. A preview of the rest of the song can also be heard after the introduction of Pitbull.

MONSTA X will release their English album “All About Luv” on February 14, and the group has hinted that the songs will be about love when the album is released on Valentine’s Day.

From Miami to South Korea @pitbull next Friday. #AllAboutLuv #Pitbull #MONSTA_X #MONSTAX # 몬스타 엑스 pic.twitter.com/TCYjPncnBd

– 몬스타 엑스 _MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) February 8, 2020

